Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Sunday that the recent visit of US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy to a penal colony where he is serving a 16-year prison sentence was "a good sign on a number of fronts."

On Thursday, Tracy visited Whelan in the penal colony in Russia's Mordovia, the US Embassy in Russia said on Twitter.

"Ambassador Lynne Tracey visited IK-17 (corrective colony) on May 4th. It was a good sign on a number of fronts. We had worried that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was going to start interfering with consular access again. But Ambassador Tracey was able to meet with Paul for nearly 90 minutes," Paul Whelan's brother, David Whelan, said in a statement.

Paul Whelan's comments to his parents showed that he valued Tracy's visit and her words of support, and was aware "how exceptional it is for the Ambassador to visit and the time and risks it takes," the statement read.

David Whelan said he did not think the visit had been related to any recent news about "Kremlin hostage taking or even the State Department and the White House mentioning Paul's case in the last week or so," as it fitted in the relatively normal tempo of such visits.

In addition, Whelan's family expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaking about his case in the past weeks.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan in the Moscow area in December 2018 and a court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

