Whelan's Family Confident Ex-Marine's Release Remains Priority For Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Whelan's Family Confident Ex-Marine's Release Remains Priority for Biden

The family of Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, said Tuesday they are confident that his release remains a high priority for the Biden administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The family of Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, said Tuesday they are confident that his release remains a high priority for the Biden administration.

"Staff at the White House had a virtual meeting with Elizabeth (Paul Whelan's sister) yesterday. It gives our family confidence that Paul Whelan's freedom remains 'as high a priority as the President has' and that they are not letting grass grow under their feet. The announcement of imminent discussions with the Russian Federation is also positive news. These initial steps give us hope that the third time is the charm," the statement said.

The Whelans also noted they are "overwhelmed" at the upswell in support for Paul and for his release.

"Even in these hyper-partisan days, we have received emails and donations from people of what seems to be all political perspectives sending Paul their best wishes and hope for a speedy return home.

Americans pulling together for an American," the statement read.

Paul has continued to call home on a daily basis and speak to their parents, the family said.

"We have been sending him updates about the support shown through GoFundMe donations as well as the many people indicating they're writing him letters and cards," they added.

Last week, the US secured the release of basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing cannabis oil into Russia, in exchange for Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year sentence for allegedly conspiring to supply weapons to Colombian rebels.

The prisoner exchange prompted criticism of the Biden administration for failing to secure the release of former US Marine Whelan.

