The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, told Sputnik they are concerned that Russia may deny consular access to him, as it did with Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage, told Sputnik they are concerned that Russia may deny consular access to him, as it did with Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had rejected the US Embassy's request to visit Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia last month on espionage charges, on May 11. The decision is in retaliation for the United States' refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to travel with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York for UN events earlier this month.

"We are obviously concerned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will interfere with his consular support, as it did with Mr. Gershkovich's," Paul Whelan's brother David told Sputnik.

Speaking of his brother's case, David noted that the situation "seems stable." He also added that Paul has not contacted the family in recent days.

Whelan's sister Elizabeth participated in the meeting at the United Nations earlier this week, however, she did not engage with any Russian officials, he added.

When asked whether the family is ready to discuss the issue with Russian authorities, David Whelan said it would not make sense to do so at this point in the case.

"The Kremlin and the White House are the two parties that need to meet and talk," he said.

On Thursday, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia's Federal Security Service for its alleged role in the "wrongful detention" of US nationals abroad, including Paul Whelan. His brother, however, expressed doubts in the effectiveness of such approach.

"To be successful, sanctions have to be in place for a duration of time. I don't think that, even if they are eventually successful, this is the ideal penalty to encourage the Kremlin to release Paul," he said.

Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.