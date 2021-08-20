UrduPoint.com

Whelan's Family Hopes Russia To Allow Him Access To Lawyers - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:59 PM

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges, said on Friday they hoped prison authorities will stop prohibiting access to his lawyers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on espionage charges, said on Friday they hoped prison authorities will stop prohibiting access to his lawyers.

Earlier on Friday, Whelan's defense team filed a petition with the Moscow City Court requesting to let the ex-Marine serve out his sentence in the United States.

"We hope that Paul's wishes are clarified soon and that the FSIN [Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service] stops prohibiting access to his lawyer," his brother David Whelan said in a statement.

Some Russian media have indicated that "Whelan has requested a transfer to the US, he added.

Whelan is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in Mordovia under a verdict that a Moscow court delivered last June. Whelan did not challenge the court verdict, as he hoped to be exchanged for some Russian citizen convicted in the US.

