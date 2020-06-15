The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges, expressed hope on Monday that President Donald Trump will act "swiftly" to bring him home, his brother David Whelan said in a statement obtained by Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges, expressed hope on Monday that President Donald Trump will act "swiftly" to bring him home, his brother David Whelan said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We will look to President Trump, who alone can act to bring Paul home. We hope he will do so swiftly," David Whelan said.