Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:04 PM

Whelan's Family Hopes Trump Will Act 'Swiftly' to Bring Paul Home From Russia - Brother

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia to 16 years in a high-security prison on espionage charges, expressed hope on Monday that President Donald Trump will act "swiftly" to bring him home, his brother David Whelan said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We will look to President Trump, who alone can act to bring Paul home. We hope he will do so swiftly," David Whelan said.

