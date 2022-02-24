WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The family of American citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16 year jail sentence for espionage in Russia, hopes that Moscow and Washington will continue contact regarding his case despite the current situation in Ukraine, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the start of a military operation after the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk asked for help in countering aggression from Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry says that Ukrainian civilians are not in danger, with the operation targeting military infrastructure only. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to announce more sanctions later in the day, on top of those imposed for Moscow's recognition of the two Russian-speaking republics as independent.

"The US and Russian Federation governments have always been able to discuss multiple issues: cybersecurity, nuclear weapons, and so on.

To that extent, they have always discussed other things while also discussing Paul's case," David Whelan said.

However, he did not rule out that the current situation may make those discussions more difficult. In addition, the family is concerned that sanctions against Russia could impede their ability to support Paul, for example, the transfer of money from the US to his prison account or phone card. They still hope the situation would not reach that point, his brother said.

Asked about updates concerning his brother's case, David Whelan noted that Paul has been able to speak with his parents by phone.

Whelan, who holds American, British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, is serving a sentence in Russia after a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison in June 2020 on charges of espionage. He denies the charges, but did not challenge the verdict in hopes of being part of a prisoner exchange between the two countries.