UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whelan's Family Satisfied With Recent Meetings At White House - Brother

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:32 PM

Whelan's Family Satisfied With Recent Meetings at White House - Brother

The family of accused US spy Paul Whelan has recently received assurances from senior White House officials that the Trump administration is closely following the case of his imprisonment in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The family of accused US spy Paul Whelan has recently received assurances from senior White House officials that the Trump administration is closely following the case of his imprisonment in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday.

"We were gratified to receive assurances that the US government was engaged at many levels in Paul's false arrest and wrongful imprisonment," David Whelan said in a statement.

He noted that his sister Elizabeth met on June 14 with National Security Adviser John Bolton, National Security Council Staff Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Fiona Hill and other administration officials at the White.

Following the meeting, Bolton said in a Twitter post that he held "productive" discussions with Elizabeth Whelan on how to support her brother, Paul.

Bolton added that Russia has "provided no evidence of wrongdoing."

David Whelan vowed that the family would continue to work with US officials, including State Department staff and Congressional representatives to secure Paul's release.

On Friday, the Moscow Lefortovsky District Court extended Paul Whelan's detention until August 29.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested for espionage in December, has repeatedly denied the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian officials have not yet released the details of the charges against Paul Whelan.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter White House Marriage Trump David June August December Post Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Haider Ali’s century guides Pakistan U19 to vict ..

25 minutes ago

Two Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Ra ..

31 minutes ago

Sberbank Believes 2019 Cyberattacks May Cost Russi ..

49 seconds ago

Russian-Turkish Deal on S-400 Deliveries in Line W ..

51 seconds ago

Khyber Teaching Hospital withholds additional char ..

52 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather likely in metropolis on Thur ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.