The family of accused US spy Paul Whelan has recently received assurances from senior White House officials that the Trump administration is closely following the case of his imprisonment in Russia, his brother David Whelan said on Wednesday

"We were gratified to receive assurances that the US government was engaged at many levels in Paul's false arrest and wrongful imprisonment," David Whelan said in a statement.

He noted that his sister Elizabeth met on June 14 with National Security Adviser John Bolton, National Security Council Staff Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Fiona Hill and other administration officials at the White.

Following the meeting, Bolton said in a Twitter post that he held "productive" discussions with Elizabeth Whelan on how to support her brother, Paul.

Bolton added that Russia has "provided no evidence of wrongdoing."

David Whelan vowed that the family would continue to work with US officials, including State Department staff and Congressional representatives to secure Paul's release.

On Friday, the Moscow Lefortovsky District Court extended Paul Whelan's detention until August 29.

Paul Whelan, who was arrested for espionage in December, has repeatedly denied the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Russian officials have not yet released the details of the charges against Paul Whelan.