WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Thursday that it is "devastated" about yet another US-Russia prisoner swap that left behind Paul.

Earlier in the day, the United States confirmed that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout.

"Despite the possibility that there might be an exchange without Paul, our family is still devastated. I can't even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul has worked so hard to survive nearly 4 years of this injustice, Paul's brother David Whelan said in a statement.

Paul Whelan's hopes had soared with the knowledge that the US government was taking concrete steps for once toward his release, the statement read.

"He'd been worrying about where he'd live when he got back to the US," David Whelan added.