UrduPoint.com

Whelan's Family Says 'Devastated' By US-Russia Prisoner Swap Leaving Behind Paul

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Whelan's Family Says 'Devastated' by US-Russia Prisoner Swap Leaving Behind Paul

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Thursday that it is "devastated" about yet another US-Russia prisoner swap that left behind Paul.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Thursday that it is "devastated" about yet another US-Russia prisoner swap that left behind Paul.

Earlier in the day, the United States confirmed that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout.

"Despite the possibility that there might be an exchange without Paul, our family is still devastated. I can't even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul has worked so hard to survive nearly 4 years of this injustice, Paul's brother David Whelan said in a statement.

Paul Whelan's hopes had soared with the knowledge that the US government was taking concrete steps for once toward his release, the statement read.

"He'd been worrying about where he'd live when he got back to the US," David Whelan added.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia David United States Family From Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects ..

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

2 minutes ago
 Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 ..

Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 billion

2 minutes ago
 Salim Saifullah launches his autobiography

Salim Saifullah launches his autobiography

2 minutes ago
 Ashrafi pleads justice for slain Arshad Sharif's f ..

Ashrafi pleads justice for slain Arshad Sharif's family sans politicking

2 minutes ago
 Youth dies after falling into gorge while feeding ..

Youth dies after falling into gorge while feeding monkeys in Changla Gali

12 minutes ago
 US to Send Infantry Company, HIMARS Platoon to Est ..

US to Send Infantry Company, HIMARS Platoon to Estonia - Estonian Defense Minist ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.