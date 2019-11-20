UrduPoint.com
Whelan's Family Says Knows Nothing About His Health Condition In Moscow Prison

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Whelan's Family Says Knows Nothing About His Health Condition in Moscow Prison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan does not know about his current health condition in Moscow Lefortovo prison, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We do not know what his current health situation is, other than how he appears," David Whelan said.

Paul Whelan is a citizen of Canada as well as of the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. In December 2018, the Russian authorities arrested him on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. Whelan has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

David Whelan reminded that Canadian diplomats expressed concerns over Paul's wellness after their recent visit.

"The Canadian embassy staff noted that he appears to have lost more weight and that he remains in pain, but they are not doctors," he said.

In October, David said that Russian Ministry of Health doctors have agreed with the necessity of surgery. Now he accused prison authorities in awaiting an emergency before providing medical care.

"The only way for Paul or anyone else to know what his current health condition is, is for him to be given an independent medical assessment," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Moscow City Court rejected the appeal by Paul Whelan's defense and decided to keep him in detention until December 29.

David expressed disappointment of that ruling. The family was surprised and said that his brother was allowed to participate in the hearing only via teleconference, but not in person.

If convicted, Paul Whelan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.

