Whelan's Family Says US Officials Let Them Know Paul Would Be Left Behind In Prisoner Swap

Published December 08, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Whelan's Family Says US Officials Let Them Know Paul Would Be Left Behind in Prisoner Swap

The family of Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Thursday that US officials let them know in advance that Paul would be left behind in the prisoner exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The family of Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage, said on Thursday that US officials let them know in advance that Paul would be left behind in the prisoner exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner.

"This time, US government officials let us know in advance that Paul would be left behind (12/7/2022), unlike last April when they left him. That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a catastrophe for Paul," the statement read.

