Whelan's Family Would Welcome His Exchange For Russians Convicted In US

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:51 PM

The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, who was detained in Russia for espionage charges, would welcome his exchange for Russians convicted in the United States, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, who was detained in Russia for espionage charges, would welcome his exchange for Russians convicted in the United States, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier in the day that Moscow is urging Washington to exchange Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko imprisoned in the United States for the Americans held in Russia.

"We would welcome Paul's release, the sooner the better," David Whelan said.

Whelan added, however, that his family is not aware of any discussions about such exchange.

David Whelan said that in the past Ryabkov has cautioned against talks of exchanging Paul for Russians convicted in the United States.

"If the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States can find a solution that returns Paul without having to go through a trial, we would be very grateful," Whelan said.

He noted that his brother requires medical attention, which the prison staff does not seem able to provide.

"But it's unclear what his medical condition is, since he doesn't speak Russian and the medical staff do not appear to be able to communicate with Paul," David Whelan said.

David accused the Russian Foreign Ministry of not allowing an external doctor to examine Paul Whelan's health.

Whelan was arrested last December during what the Russian Security Service said was an act of espionage. He faces up to 20 years in a penal colony if found guilty. Whelan's brother said he had come to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers revealed he had frequented Russia since 2007.

