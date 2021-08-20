MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The defense team of convicted US spy Paul Whelan filed a petition with the Moscow City Court, asking to let the ex-Marine serve his sentence in the United States, lawyer Olga Karlova told Sputnik on Friday.

"Today we filed a petition with the Moscow City Court to send him to the US to serve his sentence," Karlova said.

Whelan is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence in Mordovia under a verdict that a Moscow court delivered last June. Whelan did not challenge the court verdict, as he hoped to be exchanged for some Russian citizen convicted in the US.