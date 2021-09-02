MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The defense team of US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted on espionage charges in Russia, filed a petition to a court in Mordovia for his deportation to the United States, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have sent a petition to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Mordovia," Zherebenkov said.

Late in August, lawyers sent a similar petition to the Moscow City Court, which declined to consider it and stated that a Mordovian court should take it up.

Whelan's lawyers insist that the ex-US Marine endures conditions of detention worse than Russian convicts because of the language barrier. In particular, he is unable to communicate with doctors. There are no English-language books and newspapers in the prison, and Whelan cannot receive letters from his relatives in the US and also his military pension.

Lawyers emphasize that all this leads to "suffering and violation of humanitarian rights" of their client.