UrduPoint.com

Whelan's Lawyers File Petition To Court In Russia's Mordovia For His Deportation To US

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Whelan's Lawyers File Petition to Court in Russia's Mordovia for His Deportation to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The defense team of US citizen Paul Whelan, convicted on espionage charges in Russia, filed a petition to a court in Mordovia for his deportation to the United States, lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have sent a petition to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Mordovia," Zherebenkov said.

Late in August, lawyers sent a similar petition to the Moscow City Court, which declined to consider it and stated that a Mordovian court should take it up.

Whelan's lawyers insist that the ex-US Marine endures conditions of detention worse than Russian convicts because of the language barrier. In particular, he is unable to communicate with doctors. There are no English-language books and newspapers in the prison, and Whelan cannot receive letters from his relatives in the US and also his military pension.

Lawyers emphasize that all this leads to "suffering and violation of humanitarian rights" of their client.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Moscow Russia Lawyers Vladimir Putin United States August All From Court

Recent Stories

Leipzig teenager Moriba ponders how to stop ex-tea ..

Leipzig teenager Moriba ponders how to stop ex-teammate Messi

1 minute ago
 ADCR holds revenue public service court

ADCR holds revenue public service court

1 minute ago
 Moderna to recall COVID-19 doses in Japan over sta ..

Moderna to recall COVID-19 doses in Japan over stainless steel contaminants

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 Regional consultant (Mohtasib) to hold open court ..

Regional consultant (Mohtasib) to hold open court on September 8

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine ..

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine exercise

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.