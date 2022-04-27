UrduPoint.com

Whelans Say Biden Unwilling To Make 'Difficult Decisions' To Bring Their Son Back To US

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Whelans Say Biden Unwilling to Make 'Difficult Decisions' to Bring Their Son Back to US

The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in a Russia after being convicted of espionage, said on Wednesday they are happy former Marine Trevor Reed has been released, but feared the Biden administration is unwilling to make "difficult decisions to free their son

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The family of US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in a Russia after being convicted of espionage, said on Wednesday they are happy former Marine Trevor Reed has been released, but feared the Biden administration is unwilling to make "difficult decisions to free their son.

"Our family is full of happiness for the Reeds, whose son, Trevor, has been released from detention by the Russian government.

It's the event that we hope for so much in our own lives," the Whelans said in a statement.

Former US President Donald Trump was not able to make "difficult decisions" to help bring back Paul to the United States, and apparently so is current President Joe Biden, the statement said.

"It may be President Biden is unwilling to make them either. We hope we don't have to pin our hopes on another American President before someone will do the right thing for Paul," the statement added.

