Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, National Security Staff Until Action Taken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia since 2018 on spying charges, said on Monday they are pausing interactions with the State Department and National Security staff until the Biden administration comes up with "something more than thoughts and prayers" to ensure his release.

"Elizabeth (Whelan's sister who has been in contact with the US government) is running out of resources. She is going to pause her interactions with the State and National Security staff until they stop wasting her time and come up with something more than thoughts and prayers," the family said in a statement.

Whelan's family expressed frustration that Elizabeth has not seen "creative strategies" from the administration.

"Instead, she has seen the U.S. government create arbitrary red lines it won't cross in Paul's case. Then it crosses those lines, but brings home other wrongful detainees from Russia and leaves Paul behind," they stated.

They also said it is "unfair and unreasonable to put the burden on wrongful detainee families to grab the White House's attention, to do the creative work, to ensure that the different parts of the government are communicating clearly and working effectively to bring Paul home.

"

Paul Whelan himself is feeling "abandoned" by the US government, and he fears that the US authorities will "choose not to bring him home again" and focus on "another American wrongfully detained" in Russia instead, the family said.

Last year, Russia and the US carried out at least two prisoner exchanges, trading Marine veteran Trevor Reed for pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in April and basketball player Brittney Griner for businessman Viktor Bout in December.

"The U.S. government had one case that was hard to solve. Now they have two cases, having failed both at securing Paul's release and deterring Mr. Gershkovich's arrest," the Whelans stated.

On March 30, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage for the US. The journalist had collected classified information regarding the activities of one of the firms of Russia's military-industrial complex, the FSB said. The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow ruled that the reporter be put in pre-trial detention until May 29.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.