UrduPoint.com

Whelan's Sister Says Has Seen Much Improvement In Gov't Response To His Case

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Whelan's Sister Says Has Seen Much Improvement in Gov't Response to His Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The family of Paul Whelan, who has been held by Russia on spying charges since 2018, has seen much progress in the way the US government has been tackling his case, his sister Elizabeth Whelan said on Wednesday.

"I think we've seen a lot of improvement in how the US government has been responding to Paul Whelan's case," Elizabeth Whelan said during an Atlantic Council event. "It's just taken four years and that is a shame but I think collectively there's good work that's being done. We need to keep at it. We need to keep the pressure on."

One valuable outcome over the past years is a really intense effort to separate discussions about wrongful detainees from all the other issues on the bilateral agenda with any country, she noted.

"With Russia in particular there has been a good separation," Whelan added.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and a court later sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

Whelan's family previously criticized the Biden administration for allegedly not doing enough to secure the release of the former Marine. After the United States swapped Russian businessman Viktor Bout for basketball star Brittney Griner in December, the family said they were "devastated" about yet another prisoner swap that left Paul behind.

The Biden administration said that Russia treated Whelan's and Griner's situations differently due to the espionage charges against the former.

Related Topics

Prisoner Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Progress Ireland United Kingdom United States December 2018 Family Event All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

47 minutes ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

44 minutes ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

47 minutes ago
 OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of ..

OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan ..

44 minutes ago
 US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Co ..

US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Collision Crises - FAA Chief

47 minutes ago
 At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwre ..

At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.