WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The family of Paul Whelan, who has been held by Russia on spying charges since 2018, has seen much progress in the way the US government has been tackling his case, his sister Elizabeth Whelan said on Wednesday.

"I think we've seen a lot of improvement in how the US government has been responding to Paul Whelan's case," Elizabeth Whelan said during an Atlantic Council event. "It's just taken four years and that is a shame but I think collectively there's good work that's being done. We need to keep at it. We need to keep the pressure on."

One valuable outcome over the past years is a really intense effort to separate discussions about wrongful detainees from all the other issues on the bilateral agenda with any country, she noted.

"With Russia in particular there has been a good separation," Whelan added.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 and a court later sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

Whelan's family previously criticized the Biden administration for allegedly not doing enough to secure the release of the former Marine. After the United States swapped Russian businessman Viktor Bout for basketball star Brittney Griner in December, the family said they were "devastated" about yet another prisoner swap that left Paul behind.

The Biden administration said that Russia treated Whelan's and Griner's situations differently due to the espionage charges against the former.