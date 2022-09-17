UrduPoint.com

Whelan's Sister Thanks Biden For Updates On Efforts To Free Ex-Marine From Russian Jail

The sister of Paul Whelan, a former US marine who has been held by Russia on spying charges since 2018, said she received case updates from President Joe Biden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The sister of Paul Whelan, a former US marine who has been held by Russia on spying charges since 2018, said she received case updates from President Joe Biden.

Biden hosted Elizabeth Whelan at the White House on Friday. Whelan's family wants him returned in a prisoner swap deal. Russia has not accepted the terms proposed by Washington.

"It was an exceptional honor to meet with President Biden on Friday to receive an update on the efforts the US government is making towards obtaining my brother Paul Whelan's freedom from wrongful detention in Russia," Elizabeth said in a message shared by her other brother, David.

Davis said further details about the meeting would remain confidential while Paul's case was active. Whelan's family has also been in contact with the president's national security advisers, the Department of State and members of Congress.

