Open Menu

When Will Holy Month Of Ramadan Start In Saudi Arabia?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 12:23 PM

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

Arab media have report expected first day of holy month of Ramadan while quoting a senior official of the Saudi Royal Court

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) The first day of Ramadan is likely on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the local media while quoting a senior official of the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday.

The Arab media reported that Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Munif, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and a member of the Saudi Scholars board, stated that, according to astronomical calculations, the first day of fasting in Saudi Arabia would be on Saturday, March 1.

Based on astronomical calculations, this year's Ramadan would last 29 days, with the last fast on March 29.

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on March 30.

According to Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman, the birth of the Ramadan moon will occur at 3:44 AM on Friday, 29th of Rajab, and the moon will remain visible on the horizon for approximately 32 minutes after sunset, making it easy to observe.

The Saudi Royal Court advisor clarified that this report has been prepared based on astronomical calculations, and the official announcement for the start of Ramadan will be made by the Saudi Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Saudi Saudi Arabia March National University Media Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Arab Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

3 minutes ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

21 minutes ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

25 minutes ago
 Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion

1 hour ago
 WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda

2 hours ago
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agr ..

SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu ..

Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

11 hours ago
 UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

UAE-German Business Forum convened in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

12 hours ago

More Stories From World