When Will Holy Month Of Ramadan Start In Saudi Arabia?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2025 | 12:23 PM
Arab media have report expected first day of holy month of Ramadan while quoting a senior official of the Saudi Royal Court
RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) The first day of Ramadan is likely on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the local media while quoting a senior official of the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday.
The Arab media reported that Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman Al-Munif, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and a member of the Saudi Scholars board, stated that, according to astronomical calculations, the first day of fasting in Saudi Arabia would be on Saturday, March 1.
Based on astronomical calculations, this year's Ramadan would last 29 days, with the last fast on March 29.
Eid al-Fitr is expected to be on March 30.
According to Sheikh Abdullah bin Suleiman, the birth of the Ramadan moon will occur at 3:44 AM on Friday, 29th of Rajab, and the moon will remain visible on the horizon for approximately 32 minutes after sunset, making it easy to observe.
The Saudi Royal Court advisor clarified that this report has been prepared based on astronomical calculations, and the official announcement for the start of Ramadan will be made by the Saudi Supreme Court.
