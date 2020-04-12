UrduPoint.com
Whether Russia Has Reached COVID-19 Plateau Will Be Clear From April 14-16 - Golikova

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Whether Russia Has Reached COVID-19 Plateau Will Be Clear From April 14-16 - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Russian government will assess the status of the COVID-19 outbreak from April 14-16 to judge whether the country has reached the plateau of the outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Sunday.

The deputy prime minister explained that it will be possible to assess the success of self-isolation measures introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin at this time. She added that restrictions had purposely been put into force until April 30 to give the authorities two periods of 14 days to assess their effectiveness.

"Why am I talking about these dates? April 14-16 will be for us a measure of whether we are coming out [onto the plateau], or if we are continuing to see a rise for some time," Golikova stated during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

