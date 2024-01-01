Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The move aims to streamline the entry process for citizens of several Muslim countries and foster smoother international travel between the UK and the specified nations.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The British government has unveiled substantial modifications to its visa policies, introducing the facilitation of visa-free entry for residents of several Muslim countries.

According to an official statement released by the UK government, countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been granted an exemption from British visas, commencing from the year 2024.

The said nations are set to transition to the Electronic Travel Permit (ETA) system starting in 2024.

Commencing from February 2024, residents from the aforementioned countries will be required to obtain authorization from the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom.

The new British policy is scheduled to take effect on February 22nd of the new yea, and individuals will be able to acquire a travel permit, valid for two years, at a cost of £10.

