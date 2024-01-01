Open Menu

Which Muslim Countries Have UK Visa Free Entry This Year?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2024 | 02:38 PM

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

The move aims to streamline the entry process for citizens of several Muslim countries and foster smoother international travel between the UK and the specified nations.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) The British government has unveiled substantial modifications to its visa policies, introducing the facilitation of visa-free entry for residents of several Muslim countries.

According to an official statement released by the UK government, countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been granted an exemption from British visas, commencing from the year 2024.

The said nations are set to transition to the Electronic Travel Permit (ETA) system starting in 2024.

Commencing from February 2024, residents from the aforementioned countries will be required to obtain authorization from the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) to enter the United Kingdom.

The new British policy is scheduled to take effect on February 22nd of the new yea, and individuals will be able to acquire a travel permit, valid for two years, at a cost of £10.

The move aims to streamline the entry process for citizens of these countries and foster smoother international travel between the UK and the specified Muslim-majority nations.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Oman Bahrain United Kingdom Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates February Visa Muslim From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

15 minutes ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago

More Stories From World