Whistleblower Assange Refuses Australian Consular Assistance While in UK Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange asked the UK authorities not to share information about him to the Australian high commission, the country's diplomatic mission in London, making it impossible to provide consular assistance to him, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the publication, Australian consular staff wrote four letters to Assange since June 14, but all of them remained unanswered.

"The high commission continues to reach out to Mr Assange to offer consular assistance. There has been no reply to any of those approaches," Australian Foreign Affairs Department assistant secretary Andrew Todd said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The diplomat also added that the Australian authorities could no longer monitor the physical and psychological condition of Assange.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne noted that the offer of consular assistance is a standard procedure and should not be construed as an attempt by Australia to influence UK justice.

The whistleblower was arrested in London in April and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping his bail back in 2012 when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges, and possible extradition to the United States.

Assange and WikiLeaks leaped into the spotlight back in 2010 when they released a leaked classified video of the killing of two Reuters staffers by an airstrike in Iraq by US forces in 2007, which became high-profile. The group has since published hundreds of thousands of other classified materials on the United States' activities carried out during its invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan.