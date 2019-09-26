Whistleblower in Trump Call Says 'Not Direct Witness' to Events - Declassified Complaint

The whistleblower in the case involving the July 25 telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he was not a direct witness to most of the events described, a declassified complaint released by the House Intelligence Committee showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The whistleblower in the case involving the July 25 telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy admitted that he was not a direct witness to most of the events described, a declassified complaint released by the House Intelligence Committee showed on Thursday.

"I was not a direct witness to most of the events described," the complaint said. "However, I found my colleagues' accounts of these events to be credible, because in almost all cases, multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another. In addition, a variety of information consistent with these private accounts has been reported publicly."