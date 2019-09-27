Whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine Phone Call Scandal is CIA Officer - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The whistleblower who filed the complaint regarding US President Donald Trump's controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is an officer in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), media reported on Thursday.

The whistleblower had at some point been detailed to work at the White House, the New York Times reported citing three people familiar with the individual's identity. The report said the whistleblower returned to the CIA after the complaint was issued.

The whistleblower's attorneys did not confirm to the New York Times that he worked for the CIA, but said that publishing any information about him would be dangerous. The CIA also declined to comment on the matter, the report said.

According to the complaint, which was released earlier in the day, the whistleblower received information from multiple government officials that Trump was using executive power "to solicit interference from a foreign country" in the 2020 US election. The whistleblower in the complaint acknowledged not being a direct witness to Trump's call with Zelenskyy.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry based on the whistleblower's complaint. According to a White House transcript of the call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to look into former Vice President Joe Biden's role in removing Ukraine's chief prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016.

Shokin had at one point led a corruption probe into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas firm whose board Biden's son Hunter sat on from 2014 until this April. Burisma's president in January of 2017 said the case had been closed after the firm's extensive cooperation with Ukrainian authorities, according to the Kyiv Post.

Earlier on Thursday, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told the House Intelligence Committee in a hearing that he believes the whistleblower was operating in good faith and has followed the law. He also backed the intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson, who determined that the whistleblower's complaint was credible and urgent.