Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail Ballots Disappeared, 100,000 Backdated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Whistleblowers have asserted that up to 288,000 completed mail-in ballots for the US 2020 election disappeared, and another 100,000 were backdated.

The revelations were made on Tuesday at a press conference organized by The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a Conservative US law group. The Trump team's Twitter page has posted videos from the press conference.

People presented to be United States Postal Service (USPS) subcontractors alleged that they had been witnesses to the mail-in voter fraud that incumbent President Donald Trump claims to have taken place during the November 3 election.

Speaking at the press conference, Jesse Morgan, said to be a truck driver with a USPS subcontractor, said that his trailer with 144,000-288,000 completed ballots, which he drove from the state of New York to Lancaster in Pennsylvania, disappeared.

He said that his trailer had 24 "gaylords," large cardboard containers used by USPS.

Commenting on an estimate of how many ballots could be in the 24 gaylords, retired intelligence officer Anthony Shaffer, who took part in the conference, said that "depending on the density of these things it could be 144,000 to over a quarter of million of ballots."

Another USPS contractor, Ethan Pease, claimed that he had been told by a postal service worker on November 4 that they had to backdate 100,000 mail-in ballots, so that they could be legally counted.

With the official results of the November 3 election yet to be announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Joe Biden. Trump has not conceded his defeat, saying that his victory was stolen via massive fraud. He, however, did instruct his team to start the transition.