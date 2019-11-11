White Helmets Activity in Syria Just 'PR Stunt', Organization Linked to Terrorists - Assad

The activity of the White Helmets in Syria is nothing more than a "PR stunt", since it is in fact a wing of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The activity of the White Helmets in Syria is nothing more than a "PR stunt", since it is in fact a wing of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization, formerly known as the Nusra Front banned in Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"It's very simple to see the same faces of those "angels," the White Helmets, the same faces, the same one in the White Helmets was a fighter with Al-Qaeda [terrorist organization, banned in Russia]. You can see him. The images are very clear. The same one who has been beheading, or cutting heads, and one of them was eating the heart of a soldier. I mean, this is very common to see on the internet.

I mean no one in this region believe the stunt, the PR stunt of the White Helmets. They are off-shoot of Al-Nusra," Assad said.

The UK-registered non-governmental organization the White Helmets declares that it aims at protecting civilians living in war zones from violence. Meanwhile, Damascus has accused it of being linked to extremists and spreading propaganda. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the organization is engaged in an information campaign aiming at smearing the Syrian government. Moscow blames the White Helmets for staging provocations with use of chemical weapons in Syria, which have enabled the West to justify its intervention