UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Helmets Confirm Death Of Founder James Le Mesurier In Istanbul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 08:54 PM

White Helmets Confirm Death of Founder James Le Mesurier in Istanbul

The White Helmets organization on Monday confirmed that founder James Le Mesurier, a former intelligence officer of the United Kingdom, was found dead in his house in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The White Helmets organization on Monday confirmed that founder James Le Mesurier, a former intelligence officer of the United Kingdom, was found dead in his house in Turkey.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Le Mesurier was found dead in the garden of his house, and 2qw reportedly spotted by neighbors. At the moment, the Primary suspicion for the cause of death is that he fell from his balcony.

"We have learned with shock and sadness the news of the death of [James Le Mesurier], founder and director of the humanitarian organization Mayday Rescue, early on Monday at his home in Tophane in Istanbul, Turkey. Mayday is one of the institutions supporting the White Helmets," the organization said in a Twitter post.

The White Helmets is a UK-registered non-governmental organization. They describe themselves as former bakers, tailors, engineers, pharmacists, painters, carpenters, students and workers of other professions who volunteered to go to the "most dangerous place on earth" and protect local civilians from violence. The group enjoys wide publicity and support in the West but was accused by Damascus of propaganda and extremism.

Le Mesurier served in UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service and worked through wars in the Balkans and Kosovo. The foreign spy was suspected of having links to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) by a number of researchers.

Related Topics

UK Dead Terrorist Russia Turkey Twitter Damascus Istanbul United Kingdom Post Media From Sad

Recent Stories

AJK President pays homage to Captain Hussain Khan ..

32 minutes ago

ADNOC, nine world’s largest energy traders partn ..

41 minutes ago

Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi opens Sharjah FDI Forum 20 ..

56 minutes ago

Largest-ever ADIPEC opens in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Common man's relief, investors' facilitation among ..

2 minutes ago

PCDMA sees Kartarpur corridor to improve Pak-India ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.