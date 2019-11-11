White Helmets Confirm Death of Founder James Le Mesurier in Istanbul

The White Helmets organization on Monday confirmed that founder James Le Mesurier, a former intelligence officer of the United Kingdom, was found dead in his house in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The White Helmets organization on Monday confirmed that founder James Le Mesurier, a former intelligence officer of the United Kingdom , was found dead in his house in Turkey

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that Le Mesurier was found dead in the garden of his house, and 2qw reportedly spotted by neighbors. At the moment, the Primary suspicion for the cause of death is that he fell from his balcony.

"We have learned with shock and sadness the news of the death of [James Le Mesurier], founder and director of the humanitarian organization Mayday Rescue, early on Monday at his home in Tophane in Istanbul, Turkey. Mayday is one of the institutions supporting the White Helmets," the organization said in a Twitter post.

The White Helmets is a UK-registered non-governmental organization. They describe themselves as former bakers, tailors, engineers, pharmacists, painters, carpenters, students and workers of other professions who volunteered to go to the "most dangerous place on earth" and protect local civilians from violence. The group enjoys wide publicity and support in the West but was accused by Damascus of propaganda and extremism.

Le Mesurier served in UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service and worked through wars in the Balkans and Kosovo. The foreign spy was suspected of having links to the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) by a number of researchers.