White Helmets Finish Filming 'Chemical Attack' by Syrian Army in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The White Helmets have finished filming, together with terrorists, a staged video about a chemical attack, allegedly conducted by the Syrian military, in Idlib, and are now ready to spread the fake video via social media, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said late on Monday that the White Helmets, backed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia), were preparing a new provocation in Idlib.

"According to the information that the Russian center for Syria reconciliation received at around 16:00 Moscow time [13:00 GMT] from several independent sources, representatives of the White Helmets, together with terrorists, have finished the shooting of a staged video about the [Syrian] governmental forces' alleged use of 'toxic agents' against civilians in the Zerbah settlement of the Idlib de-escalation zone," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The video shows alleged consequences of the Syrian Air Force's attack involving some "unidentified chemical weapon," the ministry added.

"Alleged 'human victims' with symptoms of 'intoxication' can be seen on the video in thick yellow smoke. The White Helmets are now ready to spread the fake video on social media for further dissemination through Western and Arab media," the Russian Defense Ministry added.