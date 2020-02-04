UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Helmets Finish Filming 'Chemical Attack' By Syrian Army In Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

White Helmets Finish Filming 'Chemical Attack' by Syrian Army in Idlib - Russian Military

The White Helmets have finished filming, together with terrorists, a staged video about a chemical attack, allegedly conducted by the Syrian military, in Idlib, and are now ready to spread the fake video via social media, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The White Helmets have finished filming, together with terrorists, a staged video about a chemical attack, allegedly conducted by the Syrian military, in Idlib, and are now ready to spread the fake video via social media, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said late on Monday that the White Helmets, backed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terror group (formerly known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia), were preparing a new provocation in Idlib.

"According to the information that the Russian center for Syria reconciliation received at around 16:00 Moscow time [13:00 GMT] from several independent sources, representatives of the White Helmets, together with terrorists, have finished the shooting of a staged video about the [Syrian] governmental forces' alleged use of 'toxic agents' against civilians in the Zerbah settlement of the Idlib de-escalation zone," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The video shows alleged consequences of the Syrian Air Force's attack involving some "unidentified chemical weapon," the ministry added.

"Alleged 'human victims' with symptoms of 'intoxication' can be seen on the video in thick yellow smoke. The White Helmets are now ready to spread the fake video on social media for further dissemination through Western and Arab media," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Moscow Russia Social Media Idlib Media From Arab Weapon

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Greece&#039;s Prime Min ..

26 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

41 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

41 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee on Privatization allows open auc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.