UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White Helmets' Founder Le Mesurier Defrauded West For Years - Russian Security Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:20 AM

White Helmets' Founder Le Mesurier Defrauded West for Years - Russian Security Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) James Le Mesurier, the British founder of Syria's White Helmets, cheated Western donors for years, Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

Russia accuses Le Mesurier's self-styled rescue volunteer group of aiding terrorists in Syria. The 48-year-old fell to his death from the window of his Istanbul apartment last year. Turkish investigators said they had found no signs of foul play.

"It turned out that... James Le Mesurier was a conman who only cared about having a luxury lifestyle.

For year, he duped governments of the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands. He was paid huge grants in exchange for faking 'sensational' materials," Venediktov said.

The Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported he had confessed in a letter to his Western donors shortly before his death of stealing money paid to finance the White Helmets. The revelation came after a Dutch accountant found $50,000 worth of forged receipts while auditing Le Mesurier's Syria fundraiser Mayday Rescue.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Russia Germany Istanbul United Kingdom Netherlands Denmark Money From

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

7 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

7 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

7 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

7 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.