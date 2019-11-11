UrduPoint.com
White Helmets Founder Le Mesurier Found Dead In Istanbul - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

White Helmets Founder Le Mesurier Found Dead in Istanbul - Reports

James Le Mesurier, a founder of the White Helmets organization, has been found dead in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) James Le Mesurier, a founder of the White Helmets organization, has been found dead in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Monday.

Le Mesurier's neighbors found his dead body in the early hours of Monday in the garden of his house, Sozcu newspaper reported, citing a police source.

As the police arrived, it knocked on the door of Le Mesurier's apartment. His wife opened the door, and the police informed her about the death of her spouse. Le Mesurier, who was also a former officer of the UK Secret Intelligence Service, had been taking anti-depressants, the newspaper specified.

The police believe that he could have fallen from a balcony.

