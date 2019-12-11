White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provocation May Be Prepared - Lavrentyev

The White Helmets organization is increasing presence in Syria's Idlib, a provocation may be prepared, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The White Helmets organization is increasing presence in Syria's Idlib, a provocation may be prepared, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"As the Russian Federation, we see the so-called representatives of the White Helmets arriving in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, and...

it seems that someone is getting ready for some kind of provocation or operation... after which the Syrian government will be accused," Lavrentyev told reporters.

"So we call upon first of all our European counterparts and Americans too to treat the information that they get about alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government really carefully and not to take any steps without getting hard proofs before," he said.

Translation was provided by Ruptly.