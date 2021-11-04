UrduPoint.com

White Helmets Plotting Provocation In Syria To Accuse Damascus Of Striking At Civilians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

White Helmets Plotting Provocation in Syria to Accuse Damascus of Striking at Civilians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Non-governmental organization White Helmets is preparing staged filming in Idlib Province, in area not controlled by the Syrian authorities, to accuse Damascus of striking at civilians, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

"Information was received that members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization 'White Helmets' are preparing provocations in order to accuse government forces of indiscriminate attacks on civilian objects and civilians. The selection of participants for the staged filming is carried out in the settlements of Kafr Kermin and Sarmada, Idlib province," Kulit said at a briefing.

To cover the provocation, it was planned to involve representatives of the English-language media who arrived in the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, he added.

