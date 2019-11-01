UrduPoint.com
White Helmets Preparing New Provocations In Syria With Use Of Chemical Weapons - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:25 PM

White Helmets Preparing New Provocations in Syria With Use of Chemical Weapons - Moscow

The Syria Civil Defense organization, also known as the White Helmets, is preparing, jointly with terrorists, new provocations in Syria with the use of chemical weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syria Civil Defense organization, also known as the White Helmets, is preparing, jointly with terrorists, new provocations in Syria with the use of chemical weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

The White House announced in late October that US President Donald Trump had authorized allocating $4.5 million in direct support for the White Helmets.

"New confirmations of the information about the White Helmets' activities emerge all the time ... According to the existing information, which the Syrian government regularly provides to the United Nations, the White Helmets, jointly with terrorists, is preparing new chemical provocations in Syria.

They obviously aim at disrupting the peace process in the country," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia is disappointed over Washington's decision to allocate funds to the White Helmets, Zakharova added, recalling that Russia has publicly revealed evidence of the White Helmets' links with terrorists.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.

