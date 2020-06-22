UrduPoint.com
White House Adviser Hassett To Leave In Summer Amid Worries Of Growing Deficit - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:28 PM

White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave his position in the summer as Trump administration officials worry about a growing budget deficit from stimulus measures he championed during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Axios reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) White House adviser Kevin Hassett will leave his position in the summer as Trump administration officials worry about a growing budget deficit from stimulus measures he championed during the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Axios reported on Monday.

Hassett, who served as President Donald Trump's first Council of Economic Advisers chair, returned to the White House in March to help the Trump administration respond to the economic fallout from the measures implemented to fight the pandemic.

Hassett was an unpaid adviser and always planned his White House stay to be temporary, the report said.

The loss matters to the White House because Hassett has shown an ability to translate economic numbers into tangible terms for the US president, steering Trump to support more stimulus and relief, the report said.

Hassett's departure could cede power to administration officials worried about the expansion of the novel coronavirus and their impact on the US budget deficit, the report added.

The White House adviser has consistently warned about the economic downside from the pandemic and a high unemployment rate that can reach 23 percent.

The US budget deficit widened to $1.88 trillion over eight months amid the Federal government's spending blitz to combat the novel coronavirus downturn. The unemployment rate stood at 14.1 percent for the week ending June 6, according to the US Labor Department.

