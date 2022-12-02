UrduPoint.com

White House Adviser Says China Unable To Control COVID-19 Spread Without Western Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) China won't be able to control the current COVID-19 outbreak without mRNA vaccines produced in the West, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said.

"I really do worry about the Chinese ability to manage the virus and keep the population immunity high with the vaccines they have. They really do need, I think, higher-quality vaccines," Jha was quoted by the Financial Times as saying in an interview at a conference organized by the newspaper on Thursday.

The US official noted that China-made coronavirus vaccines were less effective than mRNA jabs produced by Moderna, BioNTech and Pfizer.

Other experts who participated in the conference admitted that Chinese vaccines provide sufficient protection from severe symptoms and deaths from the virus, stating, however, that they still tend to perform worse and fade faster than Western mRNA shots.

In November, media reported that Chinese authorities considered approving the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the country for foreign residents.

The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.

So far, the Chinese government has approved three inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese companies Sinovac and Sinopharm and the single-dose viral vector vaccine Ad5-nCoV developed by CanSino Biologics.

