UrduPoint.com

White House Adviser Says US At Inflection Point Regarding Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 01:40 AM

White House Adviser Says US at Inflection Point Regarding Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States is at an inflection point with the coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases increase but hospitalizations are at the lowest level, White House COVID-19 Response Coordiantor Ashish Jha said on Tuesday.

"I believe we are at an inflection point," Jha said during a press briefing. "On one hand, we know the BA.2, the sub-variant of Omicron (variant), has become dominant. Cases are rising across the country, but hospitalizations are at the lowest level of the pandemic."

Jha said COVID-19-related deaths are continuing to fall as well, the rate is currently down to about 300 deaths a day.

However, Jha said it is critical for Congress to approve funding to purchase supplies of new therapeutics and vaccines coming out to prevent severe disease from other novel coronavirus variants that may emerge in the future.

A new generation of vaccines and treatments will be available in the fall or winter that will be more effective or durable against new variants of the novel coronavirus but they may not be available to Americans if there is no new funding and other countries end up buying the new doses, Jha said.

Jha also said the United States needs funding to support US efforts to get people vaccinated around the world.

Related Topics

World White House United States May Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

56 minutes ago
 Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Mad ..

Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Madrid

56 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC pr ..

Ahsan Iqbal assures Pang Chunxue to uplift CPEC projects

56 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karach ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Karachi blast

56 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues s ..

Rana Tanveer takes notice of Pak students issues studying in China

2 hours ago
 FIA gives clean chit to its former director genera ..

FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.