White House Adviser To Meet UK Foreign Secretary Over Mideast Peace Efforts - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:58 PM

White House Adviser to Meet UK Foreign Secretary Over Mideast Peace Efforts - Reports

White House adviser Jared Kushner plans to huddle with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London on Thursday while heading home from a Mideast tour, Politico reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) White House adviser Jared Kushner plans to huddle with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in London on Thursday while heading home from a Mideast tour, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Kushner plans to brief Raab on his visits to Arab nations in the Persian Gulf region during the past week, where he sought to promote ties with Israel - such as the recent establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Jewish state, the report said.

Kushner's agenda was widely interpreted as an attempt to broker another show of reconciliation between Israel and Arab leaders ahead of November 3 presidential elections, and also form a coalition to counter Iranian influence in the region, the report added.

Kushner's portfolio includes attempts to a secure a Mideast peace deal.

