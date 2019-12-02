White House Aide Says Phase One of US-China Trade Deal Being Prepared

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Phase one of the US-China trade deal is being prepared but there is no timeline of when it will be finalized, White House Aide Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Monday.

"It is being papered," Conway said.

Conway added that the phase one trade deal could be completed before the end of the year but it would be up to China.

She added that US President Donald Trump will not place artificial timelines on reaching a trade deal with China.

Technology transfers and intellectual property theft are some of the key issues being negotiated in the first phase of the agreement.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war.