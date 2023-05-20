UrduPoint.com

White House Aide Sullivan Says Not Yet Time For Ukraine To Use F-16s

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the time is yet not right for Ukraine to have F-16s

"Our view is that where the F-16 fits into the fight is not right now," Sullivan said Friday.

Sullivan added that the US and its allies, as Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly the F-16s, will decide which countries will supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.

