White House Aides to Offer Trump Response Strategy to Impeachment Threat - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) White House top aides are going to offer US President Donald Trump various strategies to respond to the growing impeachment threat, media reported on Sunday.

According to the NBC channel, among those who will present the plans are White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and counsel Pat Cipollone.

The plan for a rapid response will reportedly be offered on Monday.

Trump has become embroiled in a political scandal after a US government whistleblower claimed the president had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July phone call to look into a case that could potentially tarnish the political image of his main Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 presidential race.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the conversation in question, which confirmed that Zelenskyy had promised Trump to look into the Biden case.

The US Democrats have launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.