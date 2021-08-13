UrduPoint.com

White House Announces Additional Funds To Tackle COVID-19 In Rural Areas Across US

White House Announces Additional Funds to Tackle COVID-19 in Rural Areas Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Biden administration is announcing new actions to boost the fight against the novel coronavirus in rural areas across the United States, including measures to cover healthcare providers' costs associated with the pandemic, White House said on Friday.

"Today, the Biden Administration is taking action to improve the health of rural communities by making millions of Dollars in American Rescue Plan funding available to meet immediate COVID-19 needs," White House said in a release. "This funding, which will also help rural hospitals stay open in the long run and improve the care provided to rural communities, builds on efforts the Administration has already taken to help rural communities tackle the COVID-19 crisis and improve access to health care."

In the coming weeks, the US Department of Health and Human Services will start providing $8.5 billion in compensation to healthcare providers serving rural Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Plan patients for lost revenue and increased expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.

The US Department of Agriculture is going to distribute $500 million to create the Emergency Rural Health Care grant program with $350 million for helping rural hospitals increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing and $125 million in grants to implement models that help improve the long-term viability of rural health care providers, according to the release.

The list of new actions also includes measures to train new rural health care providers, expand access to pulmonary rehabilitation services, and increase access to telehealth services, the release also said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to take necessary steps to lower prices for prescription drugs, including measures to ensure Medicare can negotiate prices for a group of expensive drugs that are not subject to any market competition.

