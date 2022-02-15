White House Announces 'Buy Clean' Taskforce to Promote Low-Carbon Materials

The White House said on Tuesday it is launching a taskforce to boost federal purchases of greener construction materials with a view to supporting such manufacturers and reducing greenhouse gas emissions

"The Council on Environmental Quality and White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy are establishing the first-ever Buy Clean Task Force, which will harness the federal government's massive purchasing power to support low-carbon materials made in American factories," the White House said in a statement.

As the White House fact sheet notes, construction is a significant source of global carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Agency, the production of cement - the main ingredient of concrete - accounted for an estimated 7% of global CO2 emissions in 2019.

In addition, the White House said, the General Services Administration will issue information requests on Tuesday focused on concrete and asphalt as it writes national low-carbon standards for land port-of-entry projects. The Department of Transportation will also unveil new efforts to boost the use of low-carbon materials in federal projects.

The Biden administration said America's industrial sector is central to tackling the climate crisis inasmuch as it currently accounts for almost a third of domestic greenhouse gas emissions. By helping manufacturers move toward clean energy, efficiency upgrades, and other innovative technology to reduce emissions, the administration will be able to oversee the production of what it considers the next generation of products and materials for a net-zero economy.

Meanwhile, adoption of these measures will protect public health by reducing the release of air and water pollutants and toxic materials which disproportionately harm low-income households and communities of color, according to the White House. Just as important, administration officials say, is that the clean energy push will strengthen America's industrial base, jump-start local economies, reduce the price of consumer goods and services, provide more pathways to the middle class because of well-paying union jobs, and enhance US competitiveness in global markets.