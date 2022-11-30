UrduPoint.com

White House Announces Int'l 'Summit For Democracy' In March

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 01:11 AM

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

The White House on Tuesday announced an international "Summit for Democracy" to be held next March, co-hosted with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The White House on Tuesday announced an international "Summit for Democracy" to be held next March, co-hosted with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.

The summit, which follows on from a first one held in 2021, will showcase the ability of democracies to handle "the world's most pressing challenges," the White House said.

President Joe Biden has made the contest between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his administration.

The issue is also personal, with Biden starting his mandate in the shadow of an unprecedented attempt by his defeated Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, to overturn the 2020 election.

"We are living through an era defined by challenges to accountable and transparent governance. From wars of aggression to changes in climate, societal mistrust and technological transformation, it could not be clearer that all around the world, democracy needs champions at all levels," read a joint statement from the co-host countries.

The second Biden democracy summit was announced as speculation grows over whether the 80-year-old president will seek a second term or bow out at the 2024 elections.

Related Topics

Election World Democracy White House Trump South Korea Zambia Costa Rica Netherlands March 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

46 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

49 seconds ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

3 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 minutes ago
 Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

Fertilizers worth Rs 2 mln seized; owner booked

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.