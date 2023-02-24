UrduPoint.com

White House Announces New Sanctions Sanctions Against Russia Over Military Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

White House Announces New Sanctions Sanctions Against Russia Over Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The White House announced a new set of additional sanctions against Russia on Friday that marks the one-year anniversary of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"Today, on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, the United States is announcing a series of additional actions to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs and holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression," the White House said in a statement.

As part of the new sanctions, the US will increase tariffs "on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals, and chemical products worth approximately $2.8 billion to Russia."

"Today, the Department of Commerce will take several export control actions, listing nearly 90 Russian and third country companies, including in China among other countries, on the Entity List for engaging in sanction evasion and backfill activities in support of Russia's defense sector," the statement added.

The US, in coordination with G7 partners and allies, will also impose sanctions against "over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the middle East that are supporting Russia's war effort.

" They will target "key revenue generating sectors in order to further degrade Russia's economy and diminish its ability to wage war against Ukraine."

"It also includes the targeting of Russia's future energy capabilities in a manner that does not impact current production to minimize market disruption," the presidential administration said.

Additionally, as part of efforts to respond to Russia's strikes against Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure, the US will send the third shipment of critical electrical transmission grid equipment to Ukraine by early March.

"To ensure Russia pays for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction, G7 countries will continue to keep Russia's sovereign assets immobilized until there is a resolution to the conflict that addresses Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity," the statement read.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China White House United States Middle East March Market Commerce Asia Billion

Recent Stories

realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-lea ..

Realme Expand R&D Resources to Power its World-leading Fast Charging Technology

49 minutes ago
 EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#0 ..

EDGE partnered with UK-based &#039;Evolution XR&#039; to develop immersive VR tr ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

2 hours ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.