White House Announces Nominees for US Ambassadors to Austria, Canada, Slovenia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Biden administration on Thursday tapped four individuals to fill vacant diplomatic positions, including nominees for US ambassadors in Austria, Canada and Slovenia.

David Cohen, CEO of Comcast Corporation, has been nominated to serve as US Ambassador to Canada, a position filled on an interim basis since 2019, when Kelly Craft was reassigned to head up the US delegation in the United Nations.

Aldona Wos, the former US Ambassador to Estonia, was selected in February 2020 by former President Donald Trump to lead the embassy in Ottawa, however, her nomination was returned by the Senate following the election of incumbent US President Joe Biden.

Victoria Kennedy, a litigator based in Boston and Washington, DC, if confirmed, will lead the US Embassy in Vienna, replacing Trevor Traina, while Jamie Harpootlian has been nominated for Ambassador to Slovenia.

The White House also selected John Bass, a former ambassador to Afghanistan, Georgia and Turkey, to serve as the Under Secretary of State for management.