White House Announces Over $13Bln In Assistance To Lower Energy Costs For US Families

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

White House Announces Over $13Bln in Assistance to Lower Energy Costs for US Families

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The White House announced more than $13 billion in US government funding to help Americans pay for energy and heating bills, as well as make their homes more energy efficient.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), today announced $4.5 billion in assistance to help lower heating costs for American families this winter... DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act," the statement said.

The new program is expected to provide support to Americans, including home renovations to make them energy efficient.

Funds will also be allocated for workforce development programs to support energy efficiency and building upgrades funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and by the president's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging worldwide as the global economy rebooted after the pandemic. Their growth accelerated after the West imposed sanctions on Russian energy, disrupting supply chains amid surging demand.

