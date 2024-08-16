White House Appears To Walk Back Biden Call For Venezuela Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The White House on Thursday appeared to walk back an earlier call by President Joe Biden for new elections in Venezuela, saying he was only speaking to the "absurdity" of President Nicolas Maduro's claim of election victory.
"The president was speaking to the absurdity of Maduro and his representatives not coming clean about the July 28 elections," a White House spokesman said, adding that it was "abundantly clear" that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia had won.
Asked by a reporter at the White House whether he supported a repeat of Venezuela's controversial election -- in line with calls Thursday by the presidents of Brazil and Colombia -- Biden replied, "I do.
"
However, the National Security Council soon after indicated that Biden had been making only a general statement about the US position on Venezuela.
"It is abundantly clear to the majority of the Venezuelan people, the United States, and a growing number of countries that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes on July 28," an NSC spokesman said.
"The United States again calls for the will of the Venezuelan people to be respected and for discussions to begin on a transition back to democratic norms."
