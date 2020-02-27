White House Appoints Coronavirus Response Coordinator - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The US government's leading official on HIV/AIDS, Debbie Birx, will serve as the White House response coordinator for the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the office of the vice president said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, Vice President Mike Pence announced the following individual to a key position on his team to combat the spread of the Coronavirus: Ambassador Debbie Birx, to serve as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator," the statement said.