White House Appoints New Harris National Security Advisor

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the appointment of her new national security advisor to replace his boss, outgoing Ambassador Nancy McEldowney, the White House said Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris announced the appointment of her new national security advisor to replace his boss, outgoing Ambassador Nancy McEldowney, the White House said Monday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is pleased to announce she is appointing Dr. Philip H. Gordon as Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President. "Dr. Gordon brings a wealth of foreign policy experience to the position, including as Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President for the past 14 months," Harris said in a statement Monday.

Between 2013 and 2015, Gordon served as special assistant to the president and White House coordinator for the middle East, North Africa and the Gulf region. He also worked in the State Department where he was assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and director for European affairs at the National Security Council.

Gordon is widely published because of his breadth of experience in foreign policy and national security affairs.

Harris also expressed deep gratitude to Ambassador McEldowney for her service as her national security advisor since January 20, 2021. She is said to have told the administration of her decision to step down and "focus on some pressing personal matters."

"Her tireless efforts to advance the Biden-Harris Administration's foreign policy agenda have made a significant positive difference," Harris said. "She has been a close and trusted advisor to the vice president and a valued member of this administration's national security team."