White House Asks Congress to Approve $500Mln to Modernize US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve $500 million in new funding to modernize the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to documents obtained by Sputnik.

"This request would provide the Department of Energy, Energy Security and Infrastructure Modernization Fund account $500 million for modernization activities of the four Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sites," the White House Office of Management and Budget said in a letter issued on Tuesday.

The proposal would allow the national oil reserve to both maintain operational readiness levels and also alleviate anticipated shortfalls caused by supply chain issues, the COVID-19 pandemic measures and related schedule delays, the letter said.

Biden has released significant amounts of oil from the SPR and could possibly continue doing so during the winter after unsuccessfully trying to get the Saudi-led OPEC+ group of countries to delay a decision to cut production last month.

Biden has authorized the withdrawal of more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021.