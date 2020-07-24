White House Asks Congress to Provide $105Bln to Schools as Part of Relief Bill - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The White House is asking US Congress to provide $105 billion to schools as part of the next coronavirus relief package, President Donald Trump said during a press briefing.

"We are asking Congress to provide 105 billion Dollars to schools as part of the next coronavirus relief bill," Trump said on Thursday. "This funding will support mitigation measures, such as smaller class sizes, more teachers and teacher aides, repurposing spaces to practice social distancing and, crucially, mask-wearing."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said school districts can now reopen safely if they put in place mitigation measures.

He added that some states and cities at higher risk can delay the reopening for a few weeks, based on their governors' decisions.

In case schools decide to remain closed, the Federal funds in a new relief bill should go to parents, Trump pointed out.

"If schools do not reopen, the funding should go to parents to send their child to public, private, charter, religious or homeschool of their choice," Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will later on Thursday provide additional guidance on how schools across the United States can reopen, Trump added.